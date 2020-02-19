Mt. Juliet man indicted on murder charge

Wallace

A local man was indicted and booked into the Wilson County Jail Thursday morning, Feb. 13, in connection with the death of Scotty Ray Damon. Christopher Jerome Wallace, a Mt. Juliet resident, was indicted for 1st Degree Murder, 1st Degree Murder Perpetration of a Kidnapping, and Kidnapping as a result of a lengthy investigation spanning over a 2.5 year period.

On Oct. 29, 2017, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation into the disappearance of Scotty Ray Damon. Damon was last seen on the evening of Oct. 21, 2017, in Lebanon, Tennessee. Damon’s body was discovered by a fisherman on Nov. 3 in the Tennessee River between Benton and Humphreys counties. After a subsequent investigation, it was revealed that Damon had died as a result of a homicide.

“The family of Scotty Ray Damon deserves closure into what happened to their son and this is one step closer to doing that,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will continue to investigate further involvement until all those responsible are accounted for. The Damon family has been through a lot emotionally with just wanting to know what happened to their son and we are committed to this investigation until it is fully completed.”

Wallace was taken into custody early Thursday and is being held in the Wilson County Jail with no bond. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and additional charges are pending. At this time, it is believed that Wallace did not act alone and that the possibility of additional charges is likely pertaining to multiple individuals. Anyone with information of any additional person(s) responsible in this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-444-5245.