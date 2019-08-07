Mt. Juliet man ranked No. 1 in the world

Mt. Juliet resident Howard Clark, 68, member of U.S.A. Track and Field (USATF) Masters Team competed in the USATF Masters Outdoors Championship in Ames, Iowa, July 11-14, 2019. He ran a time of 59.85 in the 400 meters M65-69 age group.

Clark was also a member of USATF Masters Team at the 2019 North and Central America and Caribbean Region of the World Masters Athletics Championship (NCCWMA) in Toronto, Canada, July 18-21. He won a gold medal in both the M65-69 400 and 800 meters.

Approximately 1,104 athletes from 34 countries competed in four days of Track and Field , Road Races, Race Walking and Cross-Country events at the championship.

USATF Masters Team had 532 athletes entered into the championship. The team won 334 gold, 210 silver, and 174 bronze individual medals.

According to Howard, “USATF Masters Team is like a family,” said Clark. “Even though you are competitors, everyone supports and encourages each other. We are all winners because we are still moving and competing. You are never too old to lace up your spikes and get back on the track or to just start moving. It’s about being healthy and active.”

Clark ends his 2019 track season ranked No. 1 in the world and U.S.A. in the 400 meters M65-69 and No. 1 U.S.A. ranking in the 800 meters in the M65-69 age group.

He will return to Toronto next year to compete in the 2020 Masters World Outdoor Championship.