Mt. Juliet man wins gold at National Senior Games

A Mt. Juliet man participated in the 2019 National Senior Games Track and Field Championship last month in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Howard Clark, 68, was awarded the gold medal in the 400-meter race for men age 65-69. His winning time was 1:00.63 in a race with 45 competitors.

Clark is an All-American masters athlete as well as a member of the United States of America Track and Field Association, where he represents the U.S. at international track events.

Clark is currently ranked No. 1 in the U.S. and No. 2 in the world in the 400 Meters 65-69 age group. He is also currently ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in the 800 Meters in his age group.

Clark will represent the U.S. in the 2019 North, Central America, and Caribbean Region of the World Masters Athletics Championship in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, later this month.