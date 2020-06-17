Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will not seek reelection

Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty has announced he will not seek re-election in November.

“It has been my distinct honor and high privilege to serve the City of Mt. Juliet for 20 years, first as Commissioner for District 3 for 10 years, then as Mayor for nearly 10 years,” he said in a statement on Monday. “The City I love has seen dramatic changes during this time and I am proud of it today as a highly desirable place to be.”

He was initially appointed mayor in 2011 after his predecessor, Linda Elam, stepped down after her election to the House of Representatives. He was elected for his first full term in 2012 and then again in 2016.

Hagerty said he was honored by everyone who was encouraging him to seek re-election in November, and he is grateful for the support he received as he prayed about his decision.

“I respect the great traditions of our country, started by President George Washington, later ratified by the 22nd Amendment, where two full terms (plus filling the unexpired term of a predecessor totaling 10 years) is the proper length of time to serve in one role as a public servant”, Hagerty said.

Hagerty said he was announcing his decision to allow time for others to consider running for mayor, calling it a worthy undertaking to serve the many residents of Mt. Juliet.

“I will miss my colleagues, my fellow elected officials, the hard-working city staff, and the joy of serving and helping the citizens of Mt. Juliet.”

The commissioners who have served alongside Hagerty offered their thanks for his years of service to the community.

Commissioner Art Giles said “it’s a very sad day in Mt. Juliet” and that Hagerty’s leadership will be missed. Jennifer Milele, who was appointed the commission last year after being nominated by Hagerty, said she is thankful to have served with him on the board and wishes him the best in whatever the future holds.

“Mayor Hagerty has served our city with distinction for many years,” said Commissioner Ray Justice. “While we have not always agreed on everything, I have the utmost respect for he, and his family.”

As for his plans on possible running for Hagerty’s seat, Justice will make a decision in the near future after he has “had an opportunity to pray about it and discuss my options with my family and friends.”

There have been no formal announcements by any members of the board to run for mayor in November.