Mt. Juliet Middle School evacuated after bomb threat

Mt. Juliet Middle School was evacuated last week after a bomb threat was sent to someone inside the building.

Detectives investigated a vague bomb threat Tuesday, May 14, that was texted to an individual, threatening a third party, who was inside MJMS. Police said the threat was not specific toward the school, but it referenced a building the person was in.

Out of an abundance of caution, officers and emergency personnel responded to the school to ensure it was safe.

After the school was evacuated and parking lot secured, explosive detection canines from Lebanon Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit responded to the scene to assist in ensuring the property was safe.

Officers and canines searched the school property, and it was deemed safe around 5:40 p.m. Based off the context of the text and other information gained from the initial investigation, all indications lead to the threat as being a scam related to a bitcoin blackmail tactic. Detectives continue to investigate the source and are hoping to identify the person responsible for the threat.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.

This incident comes just a few days after police responded to the school after receiving a report of a student, experiencing an emotional crisis, who was standing in a school counselor’s office and holding a steak-style knife.

Officers and a Wilson County Sheriff’s School Resource Officer successfully disarmed the student without any use of force. No one was injured during the event.