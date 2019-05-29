Mt. Juliet Middle students honored for academic success

Sixteen seventh graders from Mt. Juliet Middle School are among the students being honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program (Duke TIP) for their outstanding scores on the ACT. Most were recognized at a ceremony at Belmont University on May 6. They were also honored at a Wilson County Board meeting in Lebanon.

Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States who have scored at or above the 95th percentile on a grade-level standardized test. As part of the program, these academically talented students take above-level college-entrance exams to learn more about their abilities. Duke TIP then hosts annual recognition ceremonies to honor the seventh graders who scored the highest on these ACT or SAT exams.

The MJMS students who were honored are Cody Ambrose, Lockard Boyle, Rowan Felton, Racheal Hampton, Erin Keating, Avery Lawson, Abby McMillon, Eva Nicklaus, Ashlee Nuckoles, Samantha Osborne, Sofia Roehler, Mackenzie Romer, Clara Grace Sanders, Steven Sun, Hailey Willis, and Ella Smith.

Additionally, two of these students were invited to Duke for their exceptionally high schores on the ACT. They were recognized at the Grand Recognition Ceremony May 20 at Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium. Those students are Ashlee Nuckoles and Erin Keating. Only the top 4% of seventh grade students nationwide who took the exams through Duke TIP were invited to the Grand Recognition Ceremony.