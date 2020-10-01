Mt. Juliet named 22nd best place to live in the United States

Mt. Juliet, Tennessee has been named the 22nd best place to live in the United States in Money’s annual “Best Places to Live” ranking.

Being primarily a finance outlet, Money selects its rankings based on economic factors such as employment opportunities, the cost of living, etc. With a location near Nashville providing plenty of jobs, rapidly rising employment rates, and the upcoming Amazon distribution center, Mt. Juliet is one of the best places in the country to work and start a career. Other factors such as education and safety are also considered.

For when its citizens aren’t working, Mt. Juliet provides plenty of opportunities for recreation at its beautiful lake vistas. Aptly nicknamed “The City Between the Lakes,” Mt. Juliet sits nestled between Old Hickory and Percy Priest lakes, providing swimming, boating, fishing, camping, and many other fun activities.

For Money’s full article and rankings, please visit https://money.com/collection/best-places-to-live-2020/.