Mt. Juliet officer quickly solves hotel burglary

William Kinney

A vigilant officer quickly solved a hotel burglary while investigating a suspicious person nearby.

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, around 6 a.m., a construction foreman at Staybridge Suites, a hotel under construction at 69 Belinda Parkway, noticed a room holding electronics was burglarized at the hotel.

The suspect broke through a window and stole around six new flat-screen televisions. In the process, it was clear the suspect cut themselves on the broken window due to blood traces left at the scene. Within two hours after the initial report, an officer noticed a suspicious male behind the nearby Target, who had cuts on his hands.

Further investigation by detectives revealed that the suspicious person, identified as 31-year-old William Kinney of Nashville, was the suspect in the burglary. Kinney admitted to the theft and took detectives to the stolen televisions in Antioch. All of the stolen property was recovered, and Kinney was booked into the Wilson County Jail and charged with Burglary.