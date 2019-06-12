Mt. Juliet officer stops armed robbery suspects from Wilson County

A vigilant officer led to the apprehension of three armed robbery suspects from Wilson County.

On Sunday, June 9, 2019, around 7:10 p.m., the Mt. Juliet Police Department was notified by the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was just allegedly involved in an armed robbery on Short Drive, in an unincorporated area of Mt. Juliet, off of Benders Ferry Road.

Officer Neal spotted the suspect vehicle near Lebanon Road and North Mt. Juliet Road, and with the assistance of fellow officers and WCSO deputies, three juvenile suspects were apprehended.

“We are thankful that an officer spotted these suspects shortly after they just committed a violent crime,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Good communication between different police agencies, great vigilance on behalf of Officer Neal, and a strong commitment to keeping our community safe led to a successful apprehension.”

WCSO deputies and detectives took over the investigation due to the incident occurring in their jurisdiction.

“The victim in the case reported that an online purchase of electronics had been arranged, and upon the suspects arriving at his home, he was robbed by the individuals who were reportedly armed with a handgun,” said WCSO Detective Sergeant Woods. “Multiple charges will be presented to the Juvenile Court of Wilson County.”