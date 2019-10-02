Mt. Juliet officers graduate from police academy

Capt. Chandler, Deputy Chief Mullins, Officer Martin, Officer Smith, Chief Hambrick, Lieutenant Neely, and Lieutenant Brockman. | Photo courtesy of MJPD

Two Mt. Juliet police officers graduated from the 12-week Basic Police School at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in Nashville Sept. 27, and the department is proud of their achievement.

Mt. Juliet’s newest police officers Alecia Martin and Megan Smith, along with over 100 other law enforcement officers across the state of Tennessee, took part in a graduation ceremony for Basic Police School 1869 held at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church.

Before becoming a police officer, Officer Martin served as a police dispatcher and is a Volunteer State Community College graduate. Officer Smith is a University of Tennessee-Knoxville graduate and interned with the local District Attorney’s Office.

“On behalf of the entire Mt. Juliet Police family, we are very proud of their achievement,” said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick. “They will be wonderful servants to our community.”

TLETA provides the technical and tactical training as well as the ethical and professional standards for law enforcement that are necessary for success.

“The cadets of Class 1869 have demonstrated they have the commitment it takes to serve their fellow Tennesseans,” said TLETA Director Brian Grisham. “I commend Class 1869 for their dedication and wish them the best as they return to their communities and serve the Volunteer State.”