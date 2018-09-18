Mt. Juliet officers intercept stolen vehicle

A Mt. Juliet officer spotted a stolen vehicle Thursday, involved in an armed robbery in Antioch, and pursued it into Nashville. The vehicle description, a dark-colored Chevrolet Cobalt occupied by four teenagers armed with rifles and wearing masks, was relayed to Mt. Juliet Police communications by Metro-Nashville Police to be on the lookout. Around midnight, an officer spotted the vehicle in the Century of Providence apartment complex and attempted to stop it.

The pursuit was discontinued on Patricia Drive, near Briley Parkway and Interstate 40, after the pursuing officer lost contact due to high speeds. The vehicle was later located nearby and abandoned. The occupants were not located.

“I’m grateful that our officers spotted the suspects prior to them being able to commit a serious crime in our city. It is obvious that they were dangerous individuals,” said Chief James Hambrick. “Criminals do not recognize the invisible city limit lines, and it is important for all of us to stay vigilant — especially late at night when the majority of these crimes are being committed by armed teenagers across the Metro-Nashville region.”

The department continues to meet and share information with surrounding police departments, including the Metro-Nashville Police Department, about this recent trend. Residents are always urged to report suspicious activity, lock their car, remove any valuables, and be mindful of their surroundings late at night and into the early morning hours.

Anyone with any information about this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.