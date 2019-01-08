Mt. Juliet officers receive awards

Two Mt. Juliet police officers recently completed a three-part Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (FBI-LEEDA) program, which led to Lieutenant Jason Brockman and Sergeant Tommy Shelton received the Trilogy Leadership Institute Award.

FBI-LEEDA states their mission is “to advance the science and art of law enforcement leadership and promote the exchange of information to improve law enforcement management practices through training, education, and networking among police professionals across the United States and beyond.”

“Lt. Brockman and Sgt. Shelton sought to carry out their goal of obtaining the Trilogy Leadership Award,” said Chief James Hambrick. “I’m proud of their effort and desire to further their knowledge to better serve our community.”

In June, August, and October of 2018, the Murfreesboro Police Department hosted the FBI Leadership Institute, and Brockman and Shelton traveled to take part in the excellent leadership academy. Those who successfully complete the Supervisor, Command, and Executive Leadership Institute programs receive the Trilogy Leadership Award.