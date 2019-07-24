Mt. Juliet planning commission elects chair, vice chair

The Mt. Juliet Planning Commission met Thursday night, July 18, to conduct regular business and elect a chairperson and vice chairperson for the commission.

Luke Winchester was selected to continue as chairman, while Chuck Turner was selected as vice chairman. Kelly Morgan, who was the previous vice chairwoman, is moving out of Mt. Juliet and can no longer serve on the commission. Rebecca Christenson, a Mt. Juliet resident since 2004, also joined the commission as its newest member.

During the meeting, the commission unanimously approved the preliminary plat for the West Division subdivision located on the south side of West Division Street and Tate Lane. The subdivision would have seven single-family residential lots but only one access point to avoid adding driveways along West Division Street.

The development would also install a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along its West Division Street frontage as well as a 10-foot-wide striped crosswalk across Division.

The commission also voted 7-0-2 in favor of a positive recommendation to the Board of Commissioners regarding the comprehensive transportation plan.