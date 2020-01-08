Mt. Juliet Police release 2019 review

Mt. Juliet Police released an end-of-year review on the department’s Twitter ahead of the start of a new year.

According to MJPD, crime in the city is down 10%, crashes are down 16%, and the department’s crime clearance rate improved by 8%.

Other accomplishments MJPD had during 2019 include: deploying body-worn cameras; outfitting officers with modern, load-bearing vests to improve health and their quality of life; Flex Unit becoming operational; and two neighborhood-based traffic enforcement officers were added to the Community Engagement Unit.

“Mt. Juliet is a beautiful city full of caring people, and we all look out for our neighbor,” MJPD tweeted on Dec. 31. “Let’s continue to be kind and support each other into 2020 as we work together to ensure Mt. Juliet is a wonderful place to live.”