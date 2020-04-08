Mt. Juliet Police searching for fraud suspects

Two suspects, opening a line of credit in someone else’s name, stole over $17,000 in jewelry from a local jewelry store back in January and February. Both suspects targeted Kay Jewelers, at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, where one male and one female went in separately to fraudulently purchase jewelry using someone else’s identity under their line of credit.

The male suspect walked away with a $10,000 gold necklace and $500 watch, and the female left with a $6,000 diamond ring and $600 gold necklace.

Detectives hope someone in the community will recognize the suspects from the surveillance video so they can be apprehended.

Anyone with any information regarding these crimes is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.