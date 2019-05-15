Mt. Juliet police seek fraudulent check suspect

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize a man who cashed a fraudulent check on April 11, 2019, at the Bank of Tennessee, at 1982 Providence Parkway.

Detectives determined that the check was likely duplicated from an original check that was previously cashed. It is also possible that the suspect resides in or frequents the East Tennessee area.

If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspect responsible for this crime, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.