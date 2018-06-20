Mt. Juliet Police seek identity of debit card fraud suspects

Detectives are hoping someone will recognize two suspects who are fraudulently using cloned debit cards and withdrawing cash from multiple ATMs.
In one particular incident, the suspects were captured on bank surveillance video, using about 20 different cloned cards to withdraw cash.
Detectives believe the suspects are capturing debit card transactions, including the PIN, and transferring the card data onto fake cards. The suspects then go to multiple ATMs to withdraw cash. Surveillance video was captured of the suspects.
If anyone has a feeling that they possibly know the suspects responsible for these crimes, they are encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/ .
