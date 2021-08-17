Mt. Juliet population surpasses Lebanon

The 2020 census numbers are in and Mt. Juliet is now the largest city in Wilson County by population.

Mt. Juliet’s numbers came in at 39,289, up from 23,671 in 2010. It is a 65 percent jump since 2010. Mt. Juliet added one new resident every six hours from 2010 to 2020. The growth from a percentage standpoint was actually greater from 2000-2010, as Mt. Juliet saw a 91.42 percent increase in population during that time. Mt. Juliet was the third fastest growing city over a population of 10,000 and sixth fastest overall. Almost 5,000 single family home permits have been issued during this time.

Middle Tennessee has been rapidly growing for many years and MJ is no different,” said Mt. Juliet City Manager Kenny Martin. “MJ and its citizens are awesome, and I am not surprised in the least that our great city is growing as well. MJ is one of the most desired places to live, shop, play and work. People are moving from across the country and beyond to call MJ home.”

Mt. Juliet passed Lebanon as the largest city in Wilson County. Lebanon’s population was 38,431. Mt. Juliet was the 21st largest city in the state, and Lebanon was 23rd. The Wilson County population is 147,737, the 10th largest county in Tennessee. That is a 29.6 percent jump since 2010.