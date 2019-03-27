Mt. Juliet ranks among safest cities in Tennessee

Mt. Juliet was recently named one of the 20 safest cities in Tennessee for 2019, according to a report by SafeWise. Mt. Juliet ranked number 19, down five spots from last year.

The violent crime rate for the city is 1.75 per 1,000 while the property crime rate was 17.57 per 1,000. Belle Meade, which ranked first on the list, had a violent crime rate of 0.00 per 1,000 and a property crime rate of 10.08 per 1,000.

As a state, however, Tennessee has higher rates for both compared to the national average. According to SafeWise, Tennessee’s statewide violent crime rate is 9.07 which is double the national rate of 4,49 crimes per 1,000. The state property crime rate is 39.88 incidents per 1,000 compared to the national average of 27.11.

To identify the safest cities in Tennessee, SafeWise reviewed the most recent FBI crime report statistics from 2017 and census population data. Cities that fell below identified population thresholds or that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were excluded from the ranking system.

SafeWise’s evaluation is based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape and robbery) in each city. If there was a tie, they factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

To see the full list of the 20 safest cities in Tennessee, visit www.safewise.com/blog/safest-cities-tennessee.