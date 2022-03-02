Mt. Juliet records first $2 million sales tax month

The City of Mt. Juliet hit a milestone in the last month of 2021, hitting $2 million in sales tax in a month for the first time ever.

The City collected $2,013,754.94 in December 2021, which was a 11.7 percent increase and $210,000 over last year.

Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness said he was called out on social media after he posted the milestone. A commenter said that he was bragging about it.

“Well maybe a little, but you got to realize what that $2 million means to you as a citizen,” said Maness. “If we didn’t have that sales tax then you could take your property tax and multiply by 10.”

Maness said at his home he pays $75 in property tax, which all goes to the emergency services fund. It was established to fund the Fire Department of Mt. Juliet. He also said for every dollar that is collected, a dollar goes to the local school system.

City Manager Kenny Martin further said that property taxes generate about $1 million a year, and the City’s budget is roughly $60 million. He said the rest of the money comes from sales tax and other areas. He also said that the City Commission has budgeted $40 million for projects on state roads, which is not the responsibility of the City.

“A big portion of the sales tax dollars we get goes to projects that aren’t even city related,” said City Manager Kenny Martin.

Lebanon Road and Mt. Juliet Road are both state highways, so improvements on those roads are primarily handled by TDOT. However, in recent years, the City used grant money and budget money to help get some of the projects off the ground to help push them along.