Mt. Juliet says goodbye to Hagerty and Giles November 11, 2020 John Kirian Frontpage Lead Stories, General News, News 0 Mt. Juliet says goodbye to Mayor Ed Hagerty and Commissioner Art Giles as it prepares for new city leadership in the wake of last week's election. Both gentlemen received a touching send-off at Monday's Board of Commissioners meeting, with both fellow city officials and citizens taking the stand to thank them for helping to make Mt. Juliet a great city to live in.
