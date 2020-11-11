News Ticker

Mt. Juliet says goodbye to Hagerty and Giles

Mt. Juliet says goodbye to Mayor Ed Hagerty and Commissioner Art Giles as it prepares for new city leadership in the wake of last week’s election. Both gentlemen received a touching send-off at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, with both fellow city officials and citizens taking the stand to thank them for helping to make Mt. Juliet a great city to live in.

