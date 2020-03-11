Mt. Juliet Strong

Community comes together after tornado leaves path of destruction throughout Wilson County

The community has come together after a tornado left a path of destruction throughout Mt. Juliet and Middle Tennessee.

An EF3 tornado made its way through Mt. Juliet in the early hours of March 3, 2020, damaging homes and businesses throughout the area and claiming the lives of three people in Wilson County. Jim and Donna Eaton, married for nearly 58 years, and Brandy Barker, a security guard.

Since the tornado, the city has seen an overwhelming response from many communities across the state, in addition to Mt. Juliet’s own residents. A prayer gathering was quickly organized for March 5 at Providence United Methodist Church.

Mt. Juliet Police set up a website for people to register to volunteer for clean-up throughout the week. They received so many responses that they had to halt registration.

Commissioner Ray Justice said the city had more than 4,000 registered volunteers, with some being sent to Lebanon and Putnam County, which suffered extreme damage and where at least 18 people died.

In addition to the homes and businesses lost, West Wilson Middle School, Stoner Creek Elementary School and Mt. Juliet Christian Academy were damaged in the storms. Information on Wilson County Schools plans for the rest of the year can be found on Page 1.

Clean-up is ongoing, and city officials urge patience and compassion while the community continues to recover.