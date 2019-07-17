Mt. Juliet teens arrested for car burglary

Mt. Juliet detectives charged two juvenile car burglary suspects and tracked down a stolen gun after a resident spotted them in his car.

Around 2:20 a.m. on July 11, 2019, a resident in the 2100 block of Ponty Pool Drive, while walking his dog, spotted two burglars inside his vehicle. The resident attempted to detain both burglars, but one ran off. With the assistance of a family member, one burglar was detained and disarmed of a BB handgun until officers arrived.

Officers arrived and took a 17-year-old male of Mt. Juliet into custody. A handgun, stolen on July 6, 2019, from another home nearby, was recovered from the 17-year-old’s bedroom. Further investigation led to the identity of the other burglary suspect, who ran away, and he was also identified as a 17-year-old male of Mt. Juliet.

The first 17-year-old was charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Weapon, and Theft of Property, and the second was charged with Burglary to a Motor Vehicle. Both were scheduled to appear in the Wilson County Juvenile Court.

While Mt. Juliet police said they rely on the community to report suspicious activity and crimes-in-progress, they always caution any confrontation with the suspects involved. Car burglars continue to seek out unsecured guns, and many of them are armed. When confronted, it could easily result in a violent encounter, and citizens are encouraged to stay safe and call the police immediately.