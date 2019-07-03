Mt. Juliet to feature two Fourth of July celebrations

This year, Mt. Juliet residents will have the option to celebrate the Fourth of July with two fireworks celebrations, one at each end of the city. Both shows will start at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The City of Mt. Juliet is putting on a musical Fourth of July Celebration at the Mt. Juliet League ball fields, 10835 Lebanon Road. The majority of parking will be free, but there will be premium parking spots available for $10 per vehicle.

Needham’s Nursery is also having a Firework Show near the Providence Publix. They say the best viewing will be from Providence Marketplace. There will be no cost for parking or viewing.

Both celebrations are prioritizing safety for all who come out to celebrate. Each site will have officers to help manage traffic.

For more information on the city’s celebration plan, visit mjpdnews.org. For more information on the Needham’s Nursery celebration plan, visit their Facebook page.