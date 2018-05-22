Mt. Juliet traffic stop leads to drug, weapons charges

Early yesterday morning, Wilson County Sheriff’s Deputy Seth Kinslow performed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle located on Saundersville Road in Mt. Juliet. The deputy noticed an odor of alcohol and narcotics coming from within the vehicle and observed an open alcoholic container in the floorboard.
A probable cause search was conducted and revealed several illegal items in the vehicle including one half ounce of crack cocaine, approximately 200 Xanax pills in an unmarked pharmaceutical bottle, suspected ecstasy, digital scales, brass knuckles, and a loaded 9mm handgun.
Also located on the driver, who was identified as 21-year-old Matthew Ryan Stewart of Old Hickory, were several hundred dollars that included two counterfeit one hundred dollar bills.
“A routine traffic stop is one of the most dangerous encounters that law enforcement can initiate because many times we don’t know beforehand what type of person we are dealing with or what is inside the vehicle,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Deputy Kinslow relied on his training and was able to take illegal drugs and weapons out of the hands of someone that definitely would pose a threat to the public or a law enforcement officer.”
Stewart was arrested on Possession of Schedule I (MDMA) for Resale, Possession of Schedule II (Crack Cocaine) for Resale, Possession of Schedule IV (Alprazolam) for Resale, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Simulation, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Stewart is currently being held on a $27,000 bond at the Wilson County Jail.
