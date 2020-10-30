Mt. Juliet’s first female Eagle Scout

Christina Laporte is the first female Eagle Scout from Mt. Juliet and one of the first in the country. She is a member of Troop 934, an all-female troop sponsored by New Tribe Church.

However, as Board of Review member Gavin Rich aptly put it, “Being the first female Eagle is the least interesting thing about her.” Christina has an extremely impressive repertoire for any Eagle Scout.

In her journey to Eagle, Christina completed 109 merit badges and earned the World Conservation Award, STEM Super Nova Award and the Ad Altare Dei medal from the Catholic Committee on Scouting. Christina is also a member of the Order of the Arrow, the honor society of Scouting. For her Eagle project, Christina built pollinator hotels for Shelby Bottoms Park. The hotels provide homes for pollinators and bolster Shelby Bottoms efforts to create habitats for declining bee populations.

The Boy Scouts of America began admitting females to all female troops in February of 2019. The inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts will be recognized in February of 2021. Only 4% of Scouts nation-wide earn the prestigious rank of Eagle.