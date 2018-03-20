Muller, Frank William Jr.

Colonel Frank Muller passed away on March 14, 2018 at age 82. A funeral service was conducted March 19 at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, and interment followed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Nashville.
Colonel Muller was retired from the United States Army and also as a police officer. He was a member of Whitworth Baptist Church, loved golf, and all things military.
He is survived by children Emily (David) Wittenberg, Frank William (Cindy) Muller III, and Amy Kate Mahoney; grandchildren Ronnie (Allison) Mallett, Zach (Colleen) Mallett, Olivia Wittenberg, and Jimmy Mahoney, great-granddaughter Brooklyn Mallett, and sister-in-law Brenda Muller. He is preceded in death by wife Janice Muller, parents Frank William and Thelma Horner Muller Sr., and brothers Ronald B. Muller and Gary Lynn Muller.
Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W. Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.