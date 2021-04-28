MULLINS, Bethanie

Bethanie Mullins, 61, Mt. Juliet passed away April 23.

Beth was preceded in death by parents Harold and Martha Henslee; and nephew, Max Lewis.

She is survived by husband, Jeff Mullins; sons, Dean Mullins and Drew Mullins; and sister, Bridgette (Stewart) Lewis.

Graveside service were Monday, April 26 at Mt Juliet Memorial Gardens with Bro. Mike Wamble officiating. The processional to the cemetery was from Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial contributions may be made at: https://www.myotonic.org/donate-towards-myotonic-dystrophy-care-and-cure

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.