Multi-state identity theft suspects arrested in Mt. Juliet

Two out-of-state suspects remain in custody after Mt. Juliet officers responded to a report of one using a false ID during a phone purchase.

On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, around 5:55 p.m., officers responded to Sprint, at 600 S. Mt. Juliet Road, to investigate a report of someone inside using a false ID. Upon arrival, the suspect using a fake ID, 22-year-old Juan Bradley of Florida, ran from officers. He was quickly apprehended. Further investigation led to Bradley’s accomplice, 24-year-old Daniel Hudson of Michigan, who was parked in a nearby car.

Further investigation revealed that Bradley and Hudson were involved in fraudulently obtaining cell phones by using other individuals’ stolen identity. They were traveling from Michigan and stopping at various cell phone stores along their path. Early in the investigation, three fraudulently obtained cell phones were recovered, and two identify theft victims were identified.

“Our partnership with our business and retail community is strong,” said MJPD Chief James Hambrick. “I’m thankful for the vigilance of the retail staff, who recognized the suspicious activity and fake ID. Ultimately, their vigilance led to the arrest of these multi-state, identity theft suspects.”

Bradley was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Identity Theft, Criminal Simulation, and Resisting Arrest. Hudson was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with Identity Theft.

Juan Bradley, 22