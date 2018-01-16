Multiple indictments in drug bust

LEBANON, TN – Local and federal authorities worked together Friday morning after a lengthy investigation that led to the arrests of multiple residents after indictments were handed down on various drug and weapon violations.

Many of the violations were predominately for the sale or use of pharmaceutical opioids, heroin, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Drug addiction has led to overdoses throughout Wilson County and authorities are working jointly to hold drug dealers accountable and get drugs off the street.

“This is just the beginning of efforts to combat the drug sales and usage in this county. We are seeing more and more families affected by drug addiction and we will continue our efforts in arresting these violators that are feeding into these addictions,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “People are dying in their homes and on the street from overdose. We will continue to investigate these cases extensively, while working with each agency, and go after each drug dealer that is affecting our communities.”

There were a total of twenty indictments served Friday morning out of forty-five that were handed down. Authorities will continue to serve the remaining indictments.

Among those that were served were Ladonte O. Jennings, Otis Coffee, William Stithem, Robert S. Morton, Angela Engelhardt, Perry O. White Jr., James D. Clark, Derrick D. Rhodes, Michael D. Williams, Elizabeth N. Whited, Darrel R. Nelson, Mary D. Bates, Fredrick L. Garrett, Kayla Black, Teresa Joyner and Travis Spicer.

A hold was also placed on four individuals who are currently incarcerated in another county: Steven Willhite, James Holt, Delonte Smith and Joshua Farmer.