Mural unveiled for Wilson County #paintwilco project



Wilson County Tourism Director Amy Nichols (left) and mural artist Mallory Jennings (right) stand in front of the new mural at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon. | Photo by Sarah Tate

The Wilson County Convention and Visitors Bureau recently unveiled its first mural in its new project “Paint WilCo.” The Wilson County CVB, also known as Visit WilCo, plans on bringing a total of 10 murals to the county by the end of 2020.

Murals are appearing in many cities and are a popular background on many social media posts. Wilson County Tourism Director Amy Nichols sees this as a way to share the county’s brand awareness through social media and increase tourism.

Nichols gave the example of Taylor Swift unveiling a large butterfly mural in Nashville earlier this year to raise awareness of her newest album. Social media influencers can help increase tourism in the area because their posts can reach a larger audience outside of the county.

The donated mural, located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, is mobile because of the various events held at the Expo Center. Nichols said most of the murals, however, will be painted on buildings. Once the murals are complete, Nichols said, there will be a mural trail for tourists and county residents alike to visit each one.

The new mural, which is themed around agriculture, was created by Mallory Jennings, owner of Demeter’s Common, a specialty grocery store in Lebanon. Jennings said it was surreal to have her mural displayed at the Fairgrounds but was excited about the opportunity.

Jennings also said it was important for her to depict the farmer in the mural as a young woman, as it represents a growing population of the agricultural industry.

The locations of the remaining murals are undecided, except for one: the caboose at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Visit WilCo is currently looking for an artist to take up the challenge.

Nichols encourages those visiting the murals to post photos on social media platforms, such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, along with the hashtag #paintwilco.