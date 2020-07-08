Murphy campaigns for Wilson County School Board Zone 7

Phillip Murphy, Wilson County native, United States Navy Veteran, and Cumberland University Alumni is running for Wilson County School Board – Zone 7.

He has spent his entire life in Wilson County except for his time in the military. While in the military, Murphy served onboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CV-67) and deployed to the Persian Gulf in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Additionally, Murphy was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, where he served on the Multi-National Forces-Iraq Command Staff at Camp Victory.

“I decided to enter this race because I believe in public service and being part of something bigger than myself. This is why I joined the military and it’s why I am running for school board now,” said Murphy. “Ronald Reagan once said, ‘Status quo, you know, is Latin for ‘the mess we’re in.” I believe we should strengthen our public schools and pivot away from the status quo. It’s time for a change.”

Murphy says his platform focuses on three areas.

Empowering Educators: “I will fight to ensure our educators will be heard, respected, and involved in policy decisions that affect the classroom.“ Student Success: “I will fight to ensure all students have the opportunity to succeed. It’s not about a test score, it’s about the social and emotional well-being of our kids because that is what prepares them for the future.” Community Collaboration: “I will fight to ensure transparency, communication, and problem solving to ignite purposeful action towards a common goal.”

“This is my home,” said Murphy. “This is where my kids go to school and my wife teaches. Wilson County is the place to be — this is where you want to live, raise a family, or start a business. For our community to continue to thrive, we need strong schools. Strong schools build strong communities. Our local economy is better with strong schools because the future of our community sits there. Our future firefighters, engineers, mechanics, plumbers, entrepreneurs, accountants, attorneys, doctors, community leaders, etc. are all inside the walls of our schools and we owe it to them to remove any barriers to their success.”

Murphy’s family is rooted in Wilson County. His wife, Mandy Murphy, has been an educator in Wilson County for over 14 years. They have four children, Teagan and Jack who attend elementary school in Wilson County, and Jacob and Allie, who both graduated from Wilson Central High School.

Early voting begins July 17, 2020, and continues through Aug. 1, 2020. Election Day is Aug. 6, 2020.

For more information on Phillip Murphy for Wilson County School Board – Zone 7 visit www.phillipmurphytn.org or www.facebook.com/murphywcszone7.