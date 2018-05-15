Murphy, Christine Crabtree

Christine Crabtree Murphy, age 89 of Lebanon, died May 8, 2018. Mrs. Murphy was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening, Blue Grass music and gathering with family. Mrs. Murphy was the daughter of the late John Thomas and Eva Lee Bell Crabtree. She was also preceded in death by five siblings.
She is survived by: Husband of 65 years – Chester Murphy; Son –Tony (Patricia) Murphy; Sister – Louise Teague; Grandson – Clayton (Jessica) Scales; Great-grandson – Jacob; Several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held May 12 at New Hope Baptist Church in Hermitage, and interment followed at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the New Hope Baptist Church Prayer Ministry, 610 S. New Hope Road, Hermitage, TN 37076.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
