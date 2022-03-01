MURRELL, Michael Crews

Michael Crews Murrell, 58, Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 24.

Mike was born in Madison, and was the son of the late, Vernon Constad Murrell and Elizabeth Ann Hines Murrell. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, Jigsaw puzzles and John Wayne movies. Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Vernon Clyde Murrell.

He is survived by: Wife of 27 years Shannon Murrell; Sons Michael E. (Katie) Murrell and Joshua Jack-son; Brothers English Charles (Teresa) Murrell and Jesse (Betty) Murrell; Grandson Zayn Murrell.

Graveside services were Tuesday, March 1, at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society of the Wounded Warrior Project.

Visitation was Tuesday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.