Musgrove, Stephen Wayne, age 66 of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Thursday, September 21, 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents, “D.E.” Delbert and Marjorie; son, Clifton Wayne Musgrove.
He is survived by wife, Jill Seaver Musgrove; children, Kyle (Kristen) Musgrove, Stephanie (Jason) Hart, Brandon (Ashley) Musgrove, Tyler (Hope) Musgrove, Shannon (Rob) Lohr; grandchildren, Brooke Parker, Sylvie Musgrove, Nora Musgrove, Grayson Musgrove, Audrey Musgrove, Johnathon Hart, Jacob Hart, Jamie Hart; siblings; Gwen (John) Moore, Mike (Shawn) Musgrove, Jackie (Paul) Warner, Melvin (Linda) Musgrove, Scott (Jan) Musgrove; six great grandchildren; pets, Cotton and Cosmo; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, and family also survive.
Funeral services were held Saturday, September 23 at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will begin on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send plants.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
