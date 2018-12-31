Music City Honda comes to Mt. Juliet

Crain Construction has begun site work on 7.23 acres at 88 Belinda Parkway in Mt. Juliet for the future home of Music City Honda.

Music City Honda will relocate from its current home in Madison to the new 48,750-square-foot automotive dealership when it is completed in fall 2019.

According to Crain Construction Project Manager Scott Webb, the project includes a 13,708-square-foot conventional steel structure with masonry, glass and aluminum-composite panel exterior finishes to house the sales area, an upscale customer lounge and administrative offices.

Sales and customer areas will feature stainless-steel trim, tile with intricate designs, radiuses, a prep kitchen and other high-end finishes.

A pre-engineered metal structure with masonry, glass and aluminum composite panel exterior finishes will house a 35,042-square-foot service area and car wash.

Designed by Denton Architecture, the facility also will have 637 parking spaces.

This is Crain Construction’s ninth automotive dealership project and the Nashville general contractor’s first project for Memphis-based Umanski Automotive Group.