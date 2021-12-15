MYERS, Brian K.

Brian K. Myers, 63, Nashville passed away Dec. 11.

Brian was preceded in death by father, Gale Myers and mother, Virginia Jordan. He is survived by wife of 37 years, Lynne Myers; daughter, Tiffanie (Tommy) Durbin; grandchildren, Caleb (Jessica) Durbin and Cristen Durbin; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Durbin, Hayven Durbin and Willow Durbin; brothers, Louie Jordan and Del Jordan; sisters, Debbie (Scott) Parkhill and Patty (Mike) Massey; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Steven Whitehouse and Chris Taylor officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was Tuesday, Dec. 14 and will be from 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, (615)758-5459, obituary line (615)758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.