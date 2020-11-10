Nashville Superspeedway to host Jurassic Quest

LEBANON – Jurassic Quest, an interactive drive-thru dinosaur adventure for the entire family, will be featured at Nashville Superspeedway Nov. 13-22, track officials announced today.

Jurassic Quest’s drive-thru show features more than 70 life-like dinosaurs, including Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, and baby dinos displayed in realistic scenes allowing guests to experience them roaring and interacting from the safety of their own vehicles.

This is the first scheduled event at Nashville Superspeedway since it was announced last spring that the 1.33-mile concrete track would host NASCAR events again for the first time since 2011, including a NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day, June 20, 2021.

“The Jurassic Quest experience is an awesome, family-friendly way to relaunch entertainment events here at Nashville Superspeedway,” track president Erik Moses said. “Middle Tennessee residents can look forward to many more events in the coming months as we also prepare for NASCAR’s return in June 2021.”

The Jurassic Quest drive-thru digital audio tour featuring entertainers and wranglers lasts about an hour. All staff members wear masks, stay socially distant and follow all state and local health and safety guidance.

Tickets start at just $49 (per vehicle) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day (11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 13). Find more information and purchase tickets at jurassicquest.com. The event is closed Nov. 16-17.The NASCAR Cup Series makes its Nashville Superspeedway debut on Sunday, June 20, 2021, as part of an entire Father’s Day Weekend full of activities.

For questions about employment, tickets, media relations or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email info@nashvillesuperspeedway.com.