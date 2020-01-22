Natural gas outage in Mt. Juliet leaves many in the cold

A natural gas outage left many Mt. Juliet residents without heat on Monday night, when temperatures remained below freezing.

The City of Mt. Juliet was made aware of a natural gas outage in the Kelsey Glen neighborhood Monday evening. Once aware, city officials began to communicate with Piedmont Natural Gas, the provider of natural gas for the area.

Piedmont confirmed they were working quickly to fix the problem, and they provided the updates online for Kelsey Glen residents.

Piedmont confirmed that Kelsey Glen experienced the natural gas outage due to an equipment failure at the subdivision. Piedmont said all available technicians were onsite Monday night to make repairs to the equipment. After completing the repairs, technicians went door-to-door to restore gas service to affected homes.

By Tuesday morning, Piedmont said service had been restored to more than 50% of customers in Kelsey Glen. Piedmont remained onsite for any customer questions about the situation. As of Tuesday morning, there were still customers without service, but Piedmont expected all service to be restored by the end of the day.