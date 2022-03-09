NEAL, Bobby R.

Bobby R. Neal, “The Chicken Man”, 88, Mt. Juliet, passed away March 3.

Bob was born in Dunbar, Va. and was the son of the late, Charles and Alice (Gibson) Neal. He was a member of Lighthouse Church. Bob was a United States Air Force Veteran and a member of Tyler Cates American Legion Post No. 281. He was the original owner of Chicken Real. Between the years of 2002-2010, Bob also served as Wilson County Commissioner, District 11. Bob was a Master Mason and a member of the Mt. Juliet Lodge No. 642 F&AM. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (Rogers) Neal and former spouse, Lelia Neal. His siblings, Mabel Neal; Jack Neal; George Neal; Betty (Neal) Her-ren; Charles “Smokey” Neal; and Nancy (Neal) Fuerbacher.

He is survived by: Children Lisa (Clifton) McNeese; Donna (Jeff) Atwood; Stanley (Stacey) Neal; and Christine Elliott; Grandchildren Michael McNeese; Darrell McNeese; Shauna Quito; Kody Haynes; Kayla Trevino; Ashlyn Neal and Jake Elliott; Great-grandchildren Nathan McNeese; Landon McNeese; Bristol McNeese; Blake McNeese; Briley McNeese; Brighton McNeese and Amelia Quito.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10, with Masonic services at 8 p.m. Visitation will also be one hour prior to service time on Friday.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, March 11, at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Bar-ry Kidd and Pastor Dexter Quito officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Clifton McNeese; Michael McNeese; Darrell McNeese; Nathan McNeese; Braxton Swann; and Mike Lawrence.

Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Tyler Cates American Legion Post No. 281, PO Box 67, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.