NEAL, Buddy

Bro. Buddy Neal was born on Sept. 15, 1934 and passed away at his residence on Nov. 3, around 9:30 a.m.

Buddy is survived by his wife of 65 years, Thadelle Alexander Neal; four children: Ralph E. Neal, Lisa Ann (Brian) Crowder, Dr. John Randall (Kim) Neal, and Vicki Lynn (Wayne) Evans. Buddy is also survived by his grandchildren: Anna, Rebekah, and John Neal; Andrew Crowder; Kelly Grace, Caroline, and Way-lon Evans; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Neal was preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Oneida Neal, and his siblings: Geneva Hunter, Rollie Neal, Sam Neal, Peggy Smith, and Marjorie Brittain. Buddy was a family man and was delighted to hear all the accomplishments of his children, grandchildren, and his extended family. Buddy was a great storyteller and loved telling jokes and laughter.

In honor of Bro. Buddy please make memorial contributions to Churches of Christ Disaster Relief, Inc., https://www.disasterreliefeffort.org/, Alive Hospice, and Center Chapel Church of Christ.

The Funeral Service was Saturday, Nov. 6 at Center Chapel Church of Christ with Dr. John Randall Neal, Trevor Haley, and Jacob Strait officiating. Interment followed the service at Maple View Cemetery, 411 Maple Street, Smyrna with Charlie Smith, Neal Smith, David Neal, Anthony Neal, Tommy Gentry, Bruce Gentry, Andrew Crowder, John Neal, Austin Brown, Marty Hoover, and Joe Parke serving as pallbear-ers, and David Lee, Lynn Lee, Wayne Lee, Eric Smith, Tim Gentry, Paul Gentry, Russ Davis, and Center Chapel Church of Christ Elders serving as Honorary pallbearers.

The Visitation was Friday, Nov. 5 and on Saturday, Nov. 6.

