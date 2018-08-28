Neal, Howard T.

Howard T. Neal, age 83 of Mt. Juliet, passed away, Aug. 23, 2018.
He was born in Rickman, Tennessee, the son of the late Herbert Haskall Neal and Tina Phillips Neal. He retired from the trucking industry. Mr. Neal was a devout member of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet for 44 years. He cherished his family and enjoyed cheering on his grandchildren at every sporting event. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 ½ years, Ellese Neal; 3 children, Martha (David) Tate, James “Jimmy” (Tami) Neal, and David Neal; 7 grandchildren, Jarod (Corrie) Neal, Taylor (Rachel) Cash, Nick (Katie) Neal, Josh Neal, Anthony Tate, Sarah Tate, and Megan (Nick) Spilka; 3 great-grandchildren, Cannon Spilka, Norah Neal, and Grayson Neal; brother, Willace (Sue) Neal, and sister, Wanda Neal.
A Celebration of Life was held at Hermitage Funeral Home on Aug. 27, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
Contributions in Mr. Neal’s memory may be made to First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet Building Committee, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, Tennessee 37122.
