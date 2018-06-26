Neal, Linda Susan

Linda Susan Neal, age 69 of Mt. Juliet, died June 24, 2018. Mrs. Neal was born in Jersey City, NJ and was the daughter of the late Everett and Harriet Russell Rogers. She had been a resident of Mt. Juliet for more than 37 years and was the original owner of Chicken Real.
She is survived by: Husband of 38 years – Bob R. Neal; Children – Christine (Jacob) Elliott, Stanley (Stacey) Neal, Donna (Jeff) Atwood and Lisa (Cliff) McNeese; Sister – Andrea L. (Warren) Mohlenhoff; Grandchildren – Michael McNeese, Darrel McNeese, Shauna Quito, Kayla Trevino, Ashlyn Neal and Jake Elliott; Great-grandchildren – Nathan McNeese Landon McNeese, Bristol McNeese, Blake McNeese, Briley McNeese and Brighton McNeese.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. Thursday, June 28, at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615)773-2663. Obit Line (615)641-2663, www.bondmemorial.com
