NEASE, John Wesley “Wes”

John Wesley Nease, 55, a resident of Fairhope, Ala., passed away Saturday, May 22.

Wes was born in Mobile, Ala. on April 23, 1966 to Shirley Leiser (Dearmon). He spent some of his child-hood in Florida and later moved to Montgomery, Ala. Wes was a 1984 graduate of Hooper Academy. He had a love and passion for fishing, cooking and playing guitar. His pride and joy were his two chil-dren Chelsea and Colin. Wes moved to Nashville in 1998 where he later met the love of his life Heidi in 2006. They were together for 15 years and married for the past seven. Wes dream of owning his own outdoor landscape LED lighting company happened in 2016. In 2018 Wes and Heidi took that dream to Fairhope, Ala. While in Fairhope, Wes made an impact on the local community while teaching kids his fishing skills at the Orange St. Pier. Wes truly loved life to the fullest and never met a stranger. He al-ways welcomed everyone with his infectious smile and open arms.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Leiser.

Wes is survived by his wife, Heidi McCoun Nease; daughter, Chelsea Nease Edwards (Ryan); son, Colin Nease (Anne-Marie); brother, Eric Johnson (Jeri); uncle, Raymond Dearmon; numerous nieces, neph-ews and other relatives and friends.

A celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baldwin County Cancer Society.