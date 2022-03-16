NEILSON-LEWIS, Elizabeth “Betty Jo”

Elizabeth Neilson-Lewis, 79, died March 13.

Betty Jo was born in Knoxville, and was the daughter of the late, Lloyd Edward Neilson and Pearl Jose-phine Stanley Neilson. She was a member of the Catholic faith and was retired from the State of Ten-nessee. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Murrell Lewis, Jr.

She is survived by: daughters Leslie Diane Lewis (Michael) Galloway and Cheryl Kay (Kyle Moss) Lewis; Brother Gary Edward Neilson; Grandson Austin Matthew English; Great-grandson Zachary Lee English

Family and friends will gather from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, at Bond Memorial Chapel to cele-brate Betty Jo’s life.

Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.