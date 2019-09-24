Nelson, Genelle

Genelle Nelson, age 81 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Sept. 18, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Preceded in death by husband of 59 years, Col. (Ret.) Melvin Wayne Nelson; parents, Howard and Thelma Madewell; sister, Barbara Madewell Bates; and brother, David Madewell. She is survived by son, Mickey (Teri) Nelson; daughters, Penny (Robert) Forrest, Candy (Tim) Burgess and Buffey (David) Davis; sister, Sue Blevins; grandchildren, Macy Forrest (Blake) Amos, Melanie Nelson, Camden Burgess, Kenzie Davis, Micayla Nelson, Kassidy Davis, Eli Burgess and Kiley Davis; lifelong friend, Norman Gillespie; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service was held Sept. 22 at Glade Church in Mt. Juliet, and interment followed at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to thank Chelsey Crawford and all of Mrs. Nelson’s caregivers for their loving and compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Glade Church, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122.

