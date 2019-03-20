New abortion clinic receives permits for non-surgical services

The carafem clinic, a nonprofit women’s health clinic that provides abortion services in Mt. Juliet, recently received permits to operate as a non-surgical facility.

The clinic opened March 1 and was almost immediately met with opposition from local residents and city officials. Many people have protested outside the clinic, and a new zoning ordinance would limit the services the clinic can provide to non-surgical operations.

The city commission unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance which would limit surgical abortion centers to industrial-zoned areas of the city, rather than commercial. The new clinic is located in a commercial building on Crossings Circle and currently provides medication abortion services. Though carafem does not conduct surgical abortions at the Mt. Juliet location, they had plans to include that service in the future.

The zoning ordinance will be brought before the planning commission at its meeting Thursday night and then head back to the city commission for a final vote.