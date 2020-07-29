New Amazon facility to create 1,000 jobs in Mt. Juliet

Project rendering courtesy of Amazon and TN Dept. of Economic and Community Development

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe formally announced Friday that Amazon will establish a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Mt. Juliet. The site, located on Golden Bear Gateway and East Division Street, has been under construction since early 2020.

Amazon will create 1,000 new, full-time jobs at its new 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Wilson County, which is anticipated to launch in late 2021.

“As Wilson County continues to recover from recent tornadoes and the COVID-19 crisis, Amazon’s new 1,000-job facility is a tremendous development for Mt. Juliet,” said Gov. Lee. “Tennessee has established itself as a logistics hub, and Amazon’s significant investment promises to help Wilson County and Middle Tennessee’s economy rebound.”

“On behalf of our elected body, staff and the wonderful citizens of Mt. Juliet, we would like to thank Amazon for choosing Mt. Juliet for their newest location in the great state of Tennessee,” said Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty. “We are most appreciative of their confidence and investment in our beautiful city and truly believe they will find Mt. Juliet to be most welcoming.”

The Mt. Juliet facility will be Amazon’s second fulfillment center in Tennessee to use innovative robotics technology and the company’s seventh fulfillment center in the Volunteer State. In January, Amazon announced it would establish a similar 1,000-job fulfillment center in Memphis. Employees at Amazon’s new Mt. Juliet fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship smaller items, such as books, electronics and consumer goods.

“It is my privilege to once again welcome Amazon to Wilson County,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “Amazon’s second location serves as a confirmation to the existing business and economic partnerships required to locate world class companies.”

Amazon currently operates fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville, a Prime Now Hub in Nashville and various other facilities supporting last mile delivery operations across the state. The company is in the midst of building a corporate office in downtown Nashville, which will house the management functions for Amazon’s Retail Operations division.

“Tennessee is a great state for business and gives us the opportunity to better serve our customers in the region,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment. “We are excited about our growth and remain committed to creating a positive economic impact in the region with job opportunities with great pay and industry-leading benefits.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $6.5 billion into its local fulfillment center infrastructure and through compensation to thousands of employees in the state. Amazon’s investments in Tennessee contributed an additional $4.5 billion into the state’s economy, and using methodology developed by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, Amazon estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 6,000 indirect jobs on top of the company’s 6,500 direct hires.

Amazon’s fulfillment network supports millions of small, medium, and large-sized businesses worldwide through its Fulfillment By Amazon offering. There are more than 30,000 authors, sellers and developers in Tennessee, growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services every day.