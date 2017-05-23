New details regarding bicyclist struck by car

Officers have completed their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a bicyclist being struck by a car on N. Mt. Juliet Road. On Thursday, May 18, around 5:10 p.m., officers were summoned to the intersection of N. Mt. Juliet Road and Charlie Daniels Parkway, in regards to a crash involving a bicyclist.

The investigation revealed the bicyclist, 54-year-old Phillip Harrell of Mt. Juliet, was crossing across N. Mt. Juliet Road at the intersection to Charlie Daniels Parkway with a green light. While the bicyclist was crossing the intersection, a car, operated by 29-year-old Mary Leaver of Mt. Juliet, was turning from Charlie Daniels Parkway to head south on N. Mt. Juliet Road, with a green light. While turning south the car struck the bicyclist, causing Harrell to fall of the bicycle, strike the windshield, and land on the pavement. Leaver was cited for failure to yield.

Harrell was transported by ambulance to Summit Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.