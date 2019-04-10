New development proposed along I-40

A proposed development along Interstate 40 could bring more commercial spaces to the county. The large development would be between Interstate 840 and Hartman Drive in Lebanon.

Brookside Properties requested rezoning of two properties, 100.17 acres at 2770 Tuckers Gap Road and 29.61 acres at an unaddressed property on Tuckers Gap Road. The approval would rezone the areas from residential to commercial.

The project was on the agenda for the Lebanon planning commission on March 26, but it still needs to be heard by the Lebanon City Council at an upcoming meeting. The agenda for the next city council meeting has not been released.

Officials from Brookside Properties could not be reached for comment by time of publication.